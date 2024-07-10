Theme
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ship traffic to resume in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Ship traffic in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels as of 1440 GMT, after a suspension earlier on Wednesday due to an operation failure during the towing of a vessel, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

Ship traffic to resume in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait after suspension

