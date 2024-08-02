Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until October

1 min read

KLM has cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM said on Friday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



KLM’s decision follows similar moves by Lufthansa, Delta, United and other airlines in recent days.

