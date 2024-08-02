Theme
A Boeing 737 of Dutch company KLM flies during its approach to Toulouse-Blagnac airport in Blagnac on March 2, 2017. (AFP)
Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until October

Reuters
KLM has cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM said on Friday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

KLM’s decision follows similar moves by Lufthansa, Delta, United and other airlines in recent days.

Italy’s ITA Airways suspends flights to Tel Aviv ‘due to geopolitical developments’

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through August 8

Emirates airline says not accepting passengers transiting through Dubai to Beirut

