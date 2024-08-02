Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system

1 min read

The Israeli navy completed this week a successful test of the LRAD long-range interceptor which is meant to take out a variety of threats, including cruise missiles and rockets, the military said on Friday.



The test was carried out with Israel on high alert for possible attacks from Iran and its proxies in the region.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been trading fire for nearly 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war, with exchanges mostly limited to the border area.

But strikes since last week have threatened to tip the conflict into a full-scale regional war.

Israel and the United States have accused Hezbollah of killing 12 youths in a July 27 rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a claim Hezbollah has denied.

Read more:

Hezbollah resumes rocket, artillery attacks against Israel

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war: UN

France tightens security for Jews over Middle East tension