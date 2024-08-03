At least 39,550 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, ministry says

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 39,550 people have been killed in nearly 10 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The toll includes 70 deaths in 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,280 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



