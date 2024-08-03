Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Palestinians pray over the covered bodies of loved ones killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on July 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinians pray over the covered bodies of loved ones killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on July 16, 2024. (Reuters)

At least 39,550 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, ministry says

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 39,550 people have been killed in nearly 10 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 70 deaths in 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,280 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Haniyeh assassination: Iran arrests intel officers, military officials amid probe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size