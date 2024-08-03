Hamas says it has begun process of choosing new leader

2 min read

Hamas, the group that runs the Gaza Strip, issued a statement on Saturday saying that it has initiated a broad consultation process to select a new leader of its movement following the assassination of its former leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that Israel killed Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh using a “short-range projectile” launched from outside of his accommodation in Tehran.

“This terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms - causing a strong explosion - from outside the accommodation area,” the Guards said in a statement.

It added that Israel was “supported by the United States” in the attack.

Haniyeh was killed early Wednesday in the Iranian capital where he was attending the swearing-in of the new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran and Hamas have vowed to retaliate.

The Guards repeated their insistence that Haniyeh would be avenged and that Israel would receive “a severe punishment at the appropriate time, place and manner.”

Israel, which has declined to comment on Haniyeh’s killing, had earlier struck a Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut.

As if he knew his time had come, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s last words to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei before he was assassinated in Tehran were a Qurani verse about life, death, immortality and resilience.

“It is Allah who gives life and causes death. And Allah is all-aware of all actions ... ‘If a leader leaves, another will arise’,” Haniyeh said in Arabic. A few hours later he was killed in a suspected Israeli strike on his guesthouse.

