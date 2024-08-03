Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Turkish Airlines plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Ataturk Airport on April 4, 2019, in Istanbul. (AFP)
A Turkish Airlines plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Ataturk Airport on April 4, 2019, in Istanbul. (AFP)

Turkish Airlines postpones Friday night flights to Iran: State media

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Turkish Airlines postponed its flights to Iran on Friday night due to tensions between Israel and Iran, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported, without specifying its source.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

It said flights planned to different cities in Iran would resume starting Saturday morning.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and canceling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible regional conflict after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah this week.

Read more:

Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until October

Italy’s ITA Airways suspends flights to Tel Aviv ‘due to geopolitical developments’

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through August 8

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size