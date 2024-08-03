Turkish Airlines postpones Friday night flights to Iran: State media

1 min read

Turkish Airlines postponed its flights to Iran on Friday night due to tensions between Israel and Iran, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported, without specifying its source.

It said flights planned to different cities in Iran would resume starting Saturday morning.



Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and canceling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible regional conflict after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah this week.

