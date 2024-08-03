‘Book any ticket available’: US, UK citizens in Lebanon urged to leave immediately

2 min read

The US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on “any ticket available”, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, “commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available”, the embassy statement said.

“We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.”

The UK government also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately.

“Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement.

“While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear - leave now.”

The Foreign Office said it was “strengthening” its support for Britons in the country by deploying “border force, consular officials and military personnel to the region.”

The officials will offer “additional support” to embassy staff while the military personnel will provide embassies with “operational support to help British nationals”, the ministry said.

“This is alongside Landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Duncan already being in the eastern Mediterranean to support allies with humanitarian requirements, with the Royal Air Force also putting transport helicopters on standby,” the statement added.

“With the potential for exit routes out of Lebanon - including roads - being affected, limited, or closed, due to events escalating with little warning, teams will continue to urge British nationals to leave while commercial options remain available.”

