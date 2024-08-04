Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
mourner holds on to hand of Palestinian Ismail Nofal, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent camp for displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 4, 2024. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mourner holds on to hand of Palestinian Ismail Nofal, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent camp for displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 4, 2024. (Reuters)

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,583

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 39,583 people have been killed in nearly 10 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 33 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,398 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Foreign nationals told to leave Lebanon as war fears surge

Mideast tension: Biden hopes Iran will stand down but is uncertain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size