A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past a damaged vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024. (Reuters)
A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past a damaged vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrik in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Australian probe into Gaza aid worker deaths ‘omitted crucial details’: Israel

Israel on Monday rebuked an Australian report into the deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza, saying in a statement from its embassy in Canberra that the findings “included some misrepresentations” and “omitted crucial details”.

Australian national Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom was among a group of seven charity workers killed in April when their World Central Kitchen aid convoy was mistakenly hit by an Israeli air strike.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The Australian government claimed in a probe report on Friday that the deadly Israeli strike was the result of “serious failures” such as “mistaken identification”.

