Australian probe into Gaza aid worker deaths ‘omitted crucial details’: Israel

Israel on Monday rebuked an Australian report into the deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza, saying in a statement from its embassy in Canberra that the findings “included some misrepresentations” and “omitted crucial details”.

Australian national Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom was among a group of seven charity workers killed in April when their World Central Kitchen aid convoy was mistakenly hit by an Israeli air strike.

The Australian government claimed in a probe report on Friday that the deadly Israeli strike was the result of “serious failures” such as “mistaken identification”.

