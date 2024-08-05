Theme
Egypt's new Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attends a joint press conference with Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Cairo, Egypt, July 8, 2024. (Reuters)
Egypt's new Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attends a joint press conference with Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Cairo, Egypt, July 8, 2024. (Reuters)

Egypt asks US to pressure Israel to ‘seriously engage’ in Gaza ceasefire talks

Reuters
1 min read

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Monday to pressure Israel to “seriously engage” in Gaza ceasefire talks, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty also asked his US counterpart to pressure Israel to stop practising the policy of “brinkmanship”, the statement added.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

