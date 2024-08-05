Egypt asks US to pressure Israel to ‘seriously engage’ in Gaza ceasefire talks

1 min read

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Monday to pressure Israel to “seriously engage” in Gaza ceasefire talks, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty also asked his US counterpart to pressure Israel to stop practising the policy of “brinkmanship”, the statement added.

