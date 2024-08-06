Biden speaks to leaders of Qatar, Egypt on Mideast tensions, Gaza ceasefire

1 min read

US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and bring a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, the White House said.

A statement by the Egyptian presidency on the same day said that during the phone call with Biden, Sisi affirmed Cairo’s vision around the “danger of the repercussions caused by the continuation of the war in Gaza and its negative impact on the region’s stability,” adding that reaching a ceasefire deal is considered the basis for restoring calm and stability in the region.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The two leaders also agreed to continue working on reaching a ceasefire deal and implement a two-state solution, the Egyptian statement added.



Egypt, Qatar and the US have continued to mediate between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

Read more:

Panic in Beirut as Israeli warplanes break sound barrier three times within minutes

At least seven Americans wounded in Iran-backed Iraq attack: US defense official

Israel says 45 fighters killed in Gaza over past 24 hours as toll rises to 39,653