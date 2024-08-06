Hamas names October 7 mastermind Sinwar as leader after Haniyeh assassination

3 min read

Hamas named its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as successor to former political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran last week, the group said on Tuesday.

Israel accuses Sinwar of being one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack on Israel, making him one of Israel’s most wanted militants.

Sinwar has been in hiding in Gaza, defying Israeli attempts to kill him since the start of the war in October.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement,” a statement from the group said.

Minutes after the announcement, Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said it fired a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

AFP cited a senior Hamas official as saying that by choosing Sinwar, the group is sending “a strong message to the occupation (Israel) that Hamas continues its path of resistance.”

“The assassination of Haniyeh, who believed in reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal, leads Hamas to choose a leader who manages the battle and resistance against the enemy,” the official added.

Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the death of about 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

During the attack, militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has so far killed at least 39,653 people, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Sinwar, who spent half his adult life in Israeli prisons, was the most powerful Hamas leader left alive following the assassination of Haniyeh, which has left the region on the brink of a wider regional conflict after Iran vowed harsh retaliation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination but it has said it killed other senior leaders, including Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, who was killed in Beirut, and Mohammed Deif, the movement’s military commander.

Born in a refugee camp in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, Sinwar, 61, was elected as Hamas’ leader in Gaza in 2017 after gaining a reputation as a ruthless enforcer and an implacable enemy of Israel.

He was formerly head of the al-Majd security apparatus which tracked, killed and punished Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel’s secret service before he was jailed.

With agencies

Read more:

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel

Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response, sources say

Gaza must be under control of legitimate Palestinian authorities: President Abbas