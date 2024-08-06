Israel army confirms death of last missing person from October 7 attack

2 min read

The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday that Bilha Yinon, the last person listed as missing from the October 7 Hamas attack, was killed by militants that day.

“Today, [Israeli army] representatives officially informed the family of Bilha Yinon that she is no longer alive,” the military said in a statement.

The Israeli military and investigators had carried out an extensive search for her, the statement said.

“As part of this effort, evidence was discovered in the area of Yinon’s house that, after complex testing, enabled the verification of her identity,” it said.

Based on forensic evidence, Israeli experts determined that she was killed on October 7, the military added.

Hamas militants attacked southern Israeli communities on that day, resulting in the death of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has so far killed at least 39,653 people, according to the health ministry in the territory, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.

