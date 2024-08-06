Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war

1 min read

Lebanon is working to ensure any response to the Israeli killing of a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut does not trigger total war in the Middle East, its Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Tuesday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Tensions in the region have spiraled in the last week following the killing in Tehran of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ leader, and an Israeli strike on Beirut’s suburbs that killed the senior commander Fuad Shukr.



Hezbollah said last week that the Iran-backed group will respond in a studied manner.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct.7 and ignited a war in Gaza.



Read more:

Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon: Source

Egypt asks US to pressure Israel to ‘seriously engage’ in Gaza ceasefire talks

US sends destroyers closer to Israel as officials scramble to predict Iran response