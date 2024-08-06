Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
File photo of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reuters)
File photo of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reuters)

Russia’s Lavrov discusses Middle East tensions in call with Jordan counterpart

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size