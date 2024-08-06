Russia’s Lavrov discusses Middle East tensions in call with Jordan counterpart

1 min read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed the situation in the Middle East in a phone call on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for restraint on all sides to avoid catastrophic consequences, Russia’s foreign ministry said.



