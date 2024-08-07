Egypt asks its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours on Thursday

2 min read

Egypt’s civil aviation ministry confirmed Wednesday that it has sent a notice to all Egyptian airlines to avoid flying over Iranian airspace on Aug. 7 from 11:30 to 14:30 and from 4:30 to 7:30 on Aug. 8 Tehran time due to military exercises, the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt instructed all of its airlines to avoid Iranian air space for a three-hour period in the early morning on Thursday amid tension between Israel and Iran.



The NOTAM, a safety notice provided to pilots, said the instruction would be in effect from 0100-0400 GMT.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“All Egyptian carriers shall avoid overflying Tehran (Flight information Region) FIR. No flight plan will be accepted overflying such territory,” the notice said, referring to the three-hour period provided.

Iran has advised civilian airlines around the world to avoid flying through Iranian air space, the Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV quoted an Egyptian official source as saying.



Iranian air space is to be avoided due to military exercises, the quoted source added.

On Sunday, Jordanian authorities asked all airlines landing at its airports to carry 45 minutes worth of extra fuel.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Many airlines are revising their schedules to avoid Iranian and Lebanese air space while also calling off flights to Israel and Lebanon as many fear a possible broader conflict after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.



Countries in the region, including Jordan, closed their airspace earlier this year amidst aerial attacks on Israel.

Read more:

Netanyahu says Israel ‘striking enemies’ as Iran attack expected

Iran-Israel conflict: What are the possible scenarios and outcomes?

US intel suggests Iran, Hezbollah response to come later than initial assessments