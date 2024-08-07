Iran, Israel ‘should not escalate this conflict’: Blinken

2 min read

Both Iran and Israel should avoid escalating conflict in the Middle East, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, in his most direct wording toward US ally Israel.

“No one should escalate this conflict. We’ve been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We communicated that message directly to Israel,” Blinken told reporters.

Iran has vowed a response after Israel killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.President Joe Biden has hinted at frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the killing, which came just as ceasefire talks looked to be bearing fruit.

“Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. We will continue to defend Israel against attacks from terrorist groups or their sponsors, just as we’ll continue to defend our troops,” Blinken said.

“But everyone in the region should understand that further attacks only perpetuate conflict, instability, insecurity for everyone,” he added.

Blinken, speaking after talks with the Australian foreign and defense ministers at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, said the United States was working “intensely to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and to prevent a spread of conflict.”

“Further attacks only raise the risk of dangerous outcomes that no one can predict and no one can fully control,” Blinken said.

He called on all sides in the region to “understand the risk of miscalculation and make decisions that will calm tensions, not exacerbate them.”

