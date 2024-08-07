Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israel Katz, Foreign Minister to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the UN headquarters in New York, US, on March 11, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Katz, Foreign Minister to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the UN headquarters in New York, US, on March 11, 2024. (Reuters)

Israel calls to ‘swiftly eliminate’ new Hamas chief Sinwar

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel’s foreign minister called on Tuesday to “swiftly eliminate” Yahya Sinwar, who was appointed by Hamas as the group’s new political leader replacing Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran last week.

“The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organization off the face of the Earth,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on social media site X.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Hamas names October 7 mastermind Sinwar as leader after Haniyeh assassination

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size