Lufthansa to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13

1 min read

German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it will avoid using Iranian and Iraqi airspace until August 13, extending an earlier decision not to fly over the countries, with Middle East tensions high.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



It also extended a suspension of services to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil to the same date, the group said in a statement.



Read more:

Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension

Fears of Middle East war grow after Hamas leader’s killing

Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until October