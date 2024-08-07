Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Lufthansa plans sit parked on a closed runway in Frankfurt, Germany, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo: Reuters)
Lufthansa planes sit parked on a closed runway in Frankfurt, Germany. (File photo: Reuters)

Lufthansa to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13

AFP, Frankfurt
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it will avoid using Iranian and Iraqi airspace until August 13, extending an earlier decision not to fly over the countries, with Middle East tensions high.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

It also extended a suspension of services to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil to the same date, the group said in a statement.

Read more:

Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension

Fears of Middle East war grow after Hamas leader’s killing

Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until October

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size