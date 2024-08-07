Netanyahu says Israel ‘striking enemies’ as Iran attack expected

2 min read

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was hitting its enemies and “continuing forward to victory” on Wednesday as the country braced for an expected attack by Iran and its proxies.

Israel was “determined to defend” itself following threats of retaliation after its killing of a top Hezbollah commander and following the death of Hamas’s former chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“We are continuing forward to victory,” the premier told new recruits at the Tel Hashomer military induction in Tel Aviv.

“I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: be patient and level-headed.”

“We are prepared both defensively and offensively. We are striking our enemies and are determined to defend ourselves.”

Israel claimed the killing of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week. It has not commented on the death of Haniyeh in Tehran.

However, both Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s assassination and, along with Iran-linked Lebanese group Hezbollah, threatened reprisals.

Separately, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told reporters, “This country is able to defend itself, and of course, both in ways which our enemies have seen, but also in ways they have not seen.”

He added: “We know how to deal with this Iranian menace... together with our allies, we are able to stand up to them.”

Netanyahu was speaking 10 months after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli soil that resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,677 people, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.

