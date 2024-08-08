Air France extends suspension of Beirut flights until August 11

1 min read

Air France has extended the suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Sunday “due to the security situation” in Lebanon.



Air France and its low-cost subsidiary, Transavia, have halted flights to the Lebanese capital since July 29 after Israel vowed to retaliate following rocket fire from Lebanon that killed 12 people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.



Transavia has also extended the flight suspension until Sunday.



“The resumption of operations will be subject to a further assessment of the local situation,” Air France said in a notice on its website posted late Wednesday.

“Air France reiterates that the safety of its customers and crews is its top priority,” it said.



Other airlines have also stopped flights to Beirut.



Tensions have soared further in the past week as Iran and its allies vowed revenge for the high-profile killings of Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, both blamed on Israel.



Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces across the border between Lebanon and Israel.



