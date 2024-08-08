At least 39,699 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 39,699 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, which is now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,722 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

