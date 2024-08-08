Theme
Palestinian Maryam Abu Obeid, 65, mourns while sitting by her grandson Khaled’s makeshift gravesite at their home in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood on August 7, 2024. (AFP)
At least 39,699 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 39,699 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, which is now in its 11th month.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,722 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

