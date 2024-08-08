Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) airplane moves on the runway at Linate Airport in Milan, Italy, May 2, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
An Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) airplane moves on the runway at Linate Airport in Milan, Italy. (File photo: Reuters)

ITA Airways further extends halt of flights to Tel Aviv until August 10

Reuters, Rome
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Italy’s ITA Airways further extended a suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 10 “due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews,” the company said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

On Tuesday, the airline had extended the interruption of its connections with the Israeli capital until August 8, from a previous date of August 6.

Read more:

EU, France, UK slam Israel minister for Gaza starvation comment

Air France extends suspension of Beirut flights until August 11

Israeli forces continue West Bank raids

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size