ITA Airways further extends halt of flights to Tel Aviv until August 10

1 min read

Italy’s ITA Airways further extended a suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 10 “due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews,” the company said on Thursday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



On Tuesday, the airline had extended the interruption of its connections with the Israeli capital until August 8, from a previous date of August 6.

Read more:

EU, France, UK slam Israel minister for Gaza starvation comment

Air France extends suspension of Beirut flights until August 11

Israeli forces continue West Bank raids