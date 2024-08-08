Theme
Members of World Central Kitchen prepare food for Palestinians, in the location given as Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in this picture released on March 21, 2024. (File photo)

World Central Kitchen says Palestinian staff member killed in Gaza

The World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US-based, non-governmental organization, said a Palestinian staff member was killed in Gaza on Wednesday, four months after seven staffers were killed by Israeli strikes in an attack that drew widespread condemnation.

The WCK identified the person as Nadi Sallout, saying in a post on X that he was “an integral member of our warehouse team from the early days of our response in Rafah and a humanitarian at his very core”.

The organization said it is still learning the details of the incident but that it believes he was off duty at the time. He was killed near Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, it added.

Three Israeli air strikes hit a convoy of aid vehicles travelling through Gaza on April 1, killing seven WCK staff, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Britain and Poland.

Israel denied accusations that it had deliberately targeted the aid workers.

