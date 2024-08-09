Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Syrian army soldiers man a checkpoint in al-Bugilia, north of Deir al-Zor, Syria September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers man a checkpoint in al-Bugilia, north of Deir al-Zor, Syria September 21, 2017. (Reuters)

Four soldiers injured in Israeli ‘aggression’ targeting Syria: State media

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Four military personnel were wounded in an Israeli air “aggression” targeting Syria’s central region, the Syrian state media reported on Thursday.

The Israeli air attack, which was from the direction of northern Lebanon, also caused “some material damage,” it added.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

When asked about the reported attack, the Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign media reports.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack by armed group Hamas on Israeli territory.

Read more:

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’

Turkey’s foreign minister meets with Syrian opposition

Iran says Israel seeks to ‘expand war’ amid de-escalation push

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size