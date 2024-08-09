Four soldiers injured in Israeli ‘aggression’ targeting Syria: State media

1 min read

Four military personnel were wounded in an Israeli air “aggression” targeting Syria’s central region, the Syrian state media reported on Thursday.



The Israeli air attack, which was from the direction of northern Lebanon, also caused “some material damage,” it added.

When asked about the reported attack, the Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign media reports.



Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack by armed group Hamas on Israeli territory.

