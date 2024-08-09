Theme
Illustration of an Israeli flag and an Iranian flag. (File photo)

Iran would face significant consequences if it attacks Israel: US official

Reuters
Iran would face “significant” consequences if it decides to attack Israel, an escalation that would also threaten any hopes of a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

Regional tensions have increased following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Tehran a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander from the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

