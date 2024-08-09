Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, testifies during a Senate committee hearing on Senate Armed Services hearing to examine the posture of United States Central Command and United States Africa Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2024 and the Future Years, Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
General Michael Kurilla, the head of US Central Command. (File photo: AP)

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The Israeli military said Friday the head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, had arrived in Israel for his second visit this week to assess the security situation amid fears of a region-wide Middle East war.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Israel’s army chief Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi and Kurilla, who arrived on Thursday, held a “situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East,” the military said in a statement. Kurilla also visited on Monday.

Read more:

Iran says Israel seeks to ‘expand war’ amid de-escalation push

Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks on Aug. 15

Pentagon chief Austin discusses Middle East situation with Israeli counterpart

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size