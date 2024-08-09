Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

1 min read

The Israeli military said Friday the head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, had arrived in Israel for his second visit this week to assess the security situation amid fears of a region-wide Middle East war.

Israel’s army chief Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi and Kurilla, who arrived on Thursday, held a “situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East,” the military said in a statement. Kurilla also visited on Monday.



