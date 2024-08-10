Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A woman reacts after identifying a member of her family among the dead at the al-Maamadani hospital, following an Israeli strike that killed more than 90 people on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on August 10, 2024. (AFP)
A woman reacts after identifying a member of her family among the dead at the al-Maamadani hospital, following an Israeli strike that killed more than 90 people on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on August 10, 2024. (AFP)

At least 39,790 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 39,790 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 91 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,002 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The latest tolls do not appear to include Saturday’s pre-dawn Israeli strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City, which killed 93 people according to Gaza’s civil defense agency.

Read more:

Hamas says Israeli strike on school ‘dangerous escalation’

After school strike, UN rapporteur accuses Israel of ‘genocide’

Qatar demands urgent probe after deadly Gaza school strike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size