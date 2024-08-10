Egypt says Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war

1 min read

Egypt said on Saturday Israel’s “deliberate killing” of unarmed Palestinians shows that it lacks a political will to end the war in Gaza.



Egypt’s foreign ministry statement came after more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, according to the official Palestinian news agency.



The Israeli army said it had hit a Hamas command center.

