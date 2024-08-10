Theme
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Borrell said Saturday during a visit to Beirut in an attempt to tamp down tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border that he aims to jumpstart a European-Arab initiative to revive a peace process that would result in a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. (File photo: AP)

EU top diplomat ‘horrified’ by Gaza school strike

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday expressed horror at a deadly strike by Israel on a school housing displaced people in Gaza.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Horrified by images from a sheltering school in Gaza hit by an Israeli strike, with reportedly dozens of Palestinian victims. At least 10 schools were targeted in the last weeks. There’s no justification for these massacres,” Borrell wrote on X.

