Hamas says Israeli strike on school ‘dangerous escalation’

1 min read

Hamas denounced a “dangerous escalation” on Saturday after an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza killed between 90 and 100 people, according to the territory’s civil defense agency.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“The massacre at Al-Tabieen School in the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City is a horrific crime that constitutes a dangerous escalation,” Hamas said in a statement.



Read more:

Egypt says Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war

US clears aid to Israeli unit accused of mistreating Palestinians in West Bank

Families flee new Israeli assault in Gaza’s Khan Younis