Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, on August 10, 2024. (AFP)
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, on August 10, 2024. (AFP)

Hamas says Israeli strike on school ‘dangerous escalation’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Hamas denounced a “dangerous escalation” on Saturday after an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza killed between 90 and 100 people, according to the territory’s civil defense agency.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“The massacre at Al-Tabieen School in the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City is a horrific crime that constitutes a dangerous escalation,” Hamas said in a statement.

Read more:

Egypt says Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war

US clears aid to Israeli unit accused of mistreating Palestinians in West Bank

Families flee new Israeli assault in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size