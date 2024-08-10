Qatar demands urgent probe after deadly Gaza school strike

1 min read

Qatar, a mediator in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, on Saturday demanded an urgent probe after the latest Israeli strike on a school housing displaced Palestinians.



The foreign ministry said it renews the Gulf emirate’s “demand for an urgent international investigation, including the dispatch of independent UN investigators, to ascertain the facts regarding the Israeli occupation forces’ continued targeting of schools and shelters for displaced persons.”



