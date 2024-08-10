Theme
Palestinians look at the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City on August 10, 2024. (Reuters)
Turkey brands Gaza school strike a ‘new crime against humanity’

AFP, Istanbul
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Turkey on Saturday denounced a “new crime against humanity” after Israel’s deadly strike on a school in Gaza killed dozens of people, according to a foreign ministry statement.

“Israel has committed a new crime against humanity by massacring more than a hundred civilians who had taken refuge in a school,” the ministry said.

“This attack shows once again that the Netanyahu government wants to sabotage permanent ceasefire negotiations.

“The international actors who do not take measures to stop Israel are making themselves complicit in these crimes.”

Israel’s airstrike during dawn prayers on a school housing displaced Palestinians killed 93 people, according to Gaza’s civil defense agency.

