Turkey brands Gaza school strike a ‘new crime against humanity’

1 min read

Turkey on Saturday denounced a “new crime against humanity” after Israel’s deadly strike on a school in Gaza killed dozens of people, according to a foreign ministry statement.



“Israel has committed a new crime against humanity by massacring more than a hundred civilians who had taken refuge in a school,” the ministry said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“This attack shows once again that the Netanyahu government wants to sabotage permanent ceasefire negotiations.



“The international actors who do not take measures to stop Israel are making themselves complicit in these crimes.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Israel’s airstrike during dawn prayers on a school housing displaced Palestinians killed 93 people, according to Gaza’s civil defense agency.



Read more:

UN ‘shocked’ by Israeli minister’s comments justifying starving Gaza

Top Iraqi Shia cleric warns of Middle East escalation

Egypt says Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war