UK ‘appalled’ by Gaza school strike: Chief diplomat

Foreign Minister David Lammy on Saturday said that Britain was “appalled” at Israel’s deadly airstrike on a school in Gaza and called for “an immediate ceasefire.”

“Appalled by the Israeli Military strike on al-Tabeen school and the tragic loss of life,” Lammy wrote on X, adding: “We need an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians, free all hostages, and end restrictions on aid.”

France also commented on the attack, saying it condemned “in the firmest of terms” Israeli strikes on the school.



“For several weeks, school buildings have been repeatedly targeted, with an intolerable number of civilian victims,” it said.



“Israel must respect international humanitarian law,” it added.



