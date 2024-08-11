Theme
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a question time on July 3, 2024 at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin. (File photo: AFP)
Germany’s chancellor Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire

Germany’s chancellor has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that he should conclude a deal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, a German government spokesperson said on Sunday.

Many military objectives in the fight against Hamas have been achieved while civilian casualties and human suffering in Gaza are enormous, Olaf Scholz told Netanyahu, according to a German government statement.

“An end to the war in Gaza would be a decisive step towards a regional de-escalation,” the spokesperson said.

