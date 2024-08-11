Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A young man mourns over the corpse of a person killed in an Israeli strike on a school used by displaced Palestinians as a temporary shelter in Gaza City on August 10, 2024. (AFP)
A young man mourns over the corpse of a person killed in an Israeli strike on a school used by displaced Palestinians as a temporary shelter in Gaza City on August 10, 2024. (AFP)

Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday asked mediators to present a plan based upon previous talks instead of engaging in new negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Last week, leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 in either Cairo or Doha to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Israel said it would send negotiators to take part in the meeting. Hamas initially said it was studying the offer but has now hinted it may stay out of the new round of talks.

"The movement calls on the mediators to present a plan to implement what was agreed upon by the movement on July 2, 2024, based on Biden's vision and the UN Security Council resolution," Hamas said in a statement.

"The mediators should enforce this on the occupation (Israel) instead of pursuing further rounds of negotiations or new proposals that would provide cover for the occupation's aggression and grant it more time to continue its genocide against our people," the statement said.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza, according to the health ministry.

Read more:

Israel expands Gaza evacuation orders after school shelter attack kills scores

Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defense officials say

US ‘deeply concerned’ after deadly Israel strike on Gaza school

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size