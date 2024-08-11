Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Iranian IRGC cadets attend the funeral of Razi Mousavi, a senior commander in the IRGC’s Quds Force who was killed on December 25 in an Israeli strike in Syria, in Tehran, on December 28, 2023. (AFP)
Iranian IRGC cadets attend the funeral of Razi Mousavi, a senior commander in the IRGC’s Quds Force who was killed on December 25 in an Israeli strike in Syria, in Tehran, on December 28, 2023. (AFP)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran: IRNA

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) are holding military drills in the western parts of the country that will continue until Tuesday, Iran’s official news agency announced on Sunday.

The drills, which started on Friday, are ongoing in the western province of Kermanshah close to the border with Iraq to “enhance combat readiness and vigilance,” an armed forces official told IRNA.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The drills are taking place as Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s on July 31 in Tehran.

Iran and Palestinian group Hamas accuse Israel of carrying out Haniyeh’s assassination on July 31. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fueled further concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was turning into a wider Middle East war.

In a statement, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Iran and its Lebanon-based proxy Hezbollah: “Whoever harms us in a way that has not been done in the past, is likely to be hit in a way that hasn’t been done in the past.”

He added that Israel did not want war breaking out on additional fronts, but that it must be prepared.

Cited by Iranian media, Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi said on Friday that the Iranian supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for Haniyeh are clear and will be implemented in the “best possible way.”

Read more:

Iran promises to punish Israel in ‘legitimate, resolute’ manner

Iranian Guards navy has new highly explosive missiles: Report

Timeline: From Golan Heights strike to anticipated Hezbollah, Iran attacks on Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size