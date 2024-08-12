Gaza officials say 75 bodies identified after Israeli school strike

3 min read

Gaza officials told AFP on Monday that they had identified 75 bodies of Palestinians killed in a weekend strike by Israel on a school building where rescuers reported at least 93 dead.

The Israeli military said that Saturday’s pre-dawn strike on the al-Tabieen religious school compound in Gaza City killed at least 19 Palestinian militants who were using it as a base.

AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.

“There are 93 dead in the al-Tabieen school strike, 75 of them have been identified,” Gaza civil defense agency spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

“The others have not yet been identified because some bodies are torn and charred by the bombardment.”

He said the dead included 11 children and six women.

Amjad Aliwa, an emergency doctor at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, confirmed that 75 people killed in the strike had been identified.

“There are still bodies (whose identities are unknown) that are completely destroyed,” he told AFP.

“There are also some families who have been displaced to the south (of the Gaza Strip) and cannot come to identify their loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Israeli news website Walla, citing the military, reported that 38 militants were killed in the strike.

Asked by AFP about the report, the Israeli military said that it would respond later.

The military said it struck the school compound after receiving intelligence that Hamas militants were using it as a command and control center to plan attacks against Israel and its security forces.

“The strike was carried out using three precise munitions,” it said, adding that “no severe damage was caused to the compound where the terrorists were situated.”

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive against Hamas in Gaza has so far killed at least 39,897 people, according to the health ministry in the territory.

With AFP

