Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,897

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 39,897 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.



The toll includes 142 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,152 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



