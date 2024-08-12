Israel air force suspends travel abroad for personnel

Israel’s air force on Monday suspended travel abroad for its service personnel, a military spokesperson said.
The region is bracing for possible attacks against Israel by Iran and its allies after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.
Safety instructions from the military for the general public remained unchanged.
