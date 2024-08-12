Theme
A female navigator in Israel's Air Force is photographed during an interview with Reuters at an Israeli air base in southern Israel on March 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. I
Israel air force suspends travel abroad for personnel

Israel’s air force on Monday suspended travel abroad for its service personnel, a military spokesperson said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The region is bracing for possible attacks against Israel by Iran and its allies after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Safety instructions from the military for the general public remained unchanged.

