Palestinians pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, August 10, 2024. REUTERS/Abed Sabah
Palestinians pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, August 10, 2024. (Reuters)

Israel army says weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Israel’s army said Monday that it had killed 31 Palestinian militants in a weekend strike on a Gaza school building that rescuers reported left at least 93 people dead, including 11 children.

In a joint statement with Israeli secret services, the army said it had confirmed the “identities of 31 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists” killed in the strike and provided a list of names and pictures of the militants.

