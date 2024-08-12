Israel army says weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants

1 min read

Israel’s army said Monday that it had killed 31 Palestinian militants in a weekend strike on a Gaza school building that rescuers reported left at least 93 people dead, including 11 children.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



In a joint statement with Israeli secret services, the army said it had confirmed the “identities of 31 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists” killed in the strike and provided a list of names and pictures of the militants.



Read more:

Gaza officials say 75 bodies identified after Israeli school strike



Israel keeps up strikes in Gaza as fears of wider war grow



Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defense officials say