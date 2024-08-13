Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Mourners pray near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 13, 2024. (Reuters)
Mourners pray near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 13, 2024. (Reuters)

At least 39,929 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 39,929 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,240 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Hamas says again it wants Gaza truce deal implemented, not new talks

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

Far-right minister Ben Gvir leads Israelis in prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size