At least 39,929 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 39,929 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.



The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,240 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

