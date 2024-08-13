Gaza ceasefire could deter Iran from attacking Israel, Biden says

3 min read

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a ceasefire deal in Gaza could deter Iran from attacking Israel in retaliation for the killing of a Hamas leader that sent regional tensions soaring.

His remarks came after Iran rejected Western calls to “stand down” its threat of reprisals.

The Islamic Republic and its allies have blamed Israel for Ismail Haniyeh’s killing on July 31 during a visit to Tehran for the swearing-in of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Israel has not commented.

Iran has vowed to avenge the death, which came hours after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed a senior commander of Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon.

Asked if a truce between Israel and Hamas could stave off an Iranian assault, Biden said: “That’s my expectation.”

He told reporters in New Orleans that while negotiations were “getting hard” he was “not giving up.”

Western diplomats have scrambled to prevent a major conflagration in the Middle East, where tensions were already high due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Citing three senior Iranian officials, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that only a ceasefire deal stemming from possible talks this week would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel.

In a statement on Monday, the United States and its European allies urged Iran to de-escalate.

The White House warned that a “significant set of attacks” by Iran and its allies was possible this week, saying Israel shared the same assessment.

The United States has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and a guided missile submarine to the region in support of Israel.

On Tuesday, Washington approved weapons sales of more than $20 billion to Israel including F-15 fighter-jets and nearly 33,000 tank cartridges.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani criticized the Western call for restraint.

“The declaration by France, Germany and Britain, which raised no objection to the international crimes of the Zionist regime, brazenly asks Iran to take no deterrent action against a regime which has violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said in a statement.

The United States and its European allies also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with truce talks to resume on Thursday.

The Gaza war began with Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel which resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 39,929 people, according to a toll from the territory’s health ministry.

