A boy reacts as he sits in the back of a trailer at a makeshift displacement camp set up on a roadside in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 13, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)
A boy reacts as he sits in the back of a trailer at a makeshift displacement camp set up on a roadside in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 13, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)

Gaza medic says baby survives Israeli strike that killed 10

AFP, Khan Younis, Palestinian Territories
2 min read

An Israeli strike killed 10 members of a Gaza family in the territory’s southern district of Khan Younis Tuesday, leaving only one survivor - a three-month-old girl, a medic told AFP.

“Ten members of the Abu Haya family were killed in an Israeli strike on Abassan in east Khan Younis,” the medic from Al-Nasser Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“There is only one survivor from the family, a baby girl named Rim. She is just three months old,” he said, identifying the 10 other members of the family - two parents and their eight children.

The girl, wrapped in a black cloth, stirred strong emotion in the courtyard of Al-Nasser Hospital, a place now known for grieving families searching for dead or wounded loved ones.

“This little girl was pulled out of the rubble. Her whole family is dead. Who will take care of her now?” asked Ibrahim Barbakh, a resident of Khan Younis, as he held the baby.

Rescue workers, witnesses and medical sources reported further Israeli airstrikes and shelling in several parts of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, some of them deadly.

The war in Gaza was sparked by an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 39,929 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.

