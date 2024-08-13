Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israeli army vehicles transport a group of soldiers and journalists inside the southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool)
Israeli army vehicles transport a group of soldiers and journalists inside the southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. (AP Photo)

Israel military says 100 Palestinian militants killed in Gaza’s Rafah

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israeli forces killed about 100 Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza city of Rafah over the past few days, Israel’s military said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said soldiers operating in the Shabura district of Rafah “located an armed terrorist cell and, with a precise strike, eliminated the terrorists,” along with hundreds of militant infrastructure sites.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

US asks Turkey, other allies to persuade Iran to de-escalate tensions: Ambassador

Hamas fires rockets at Israel’s Tel Aviv after 19 killed in Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size