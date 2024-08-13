Israel military says 100 Palestinian militants killed in Gaza’s Rafah

1 min read

Israeli forces killed about 100 Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza city of Rafah over the past few days, Israel’s military said in a statement on Tuesday.



It said soldiers operating in the Shabura district of Rafah “located an armed terrorist cell and, with a precise strike, eliminated the terrorists,” along with hundreds of militant infrastructure sites.

