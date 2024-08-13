US calls far-right Israeli minister’s prayer at Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’

2 min read

The United States on Tuesday criticized Israel’s far-right national security minister for leading prayers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, saying he had hurt efforts for talks toward a Gaza ceasefire.

“The United States stands firmly for preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites of Jerusalem and any unilateral action, which this would be..., that jeopardizes such a status quo is unacceptable,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“Not only is it unacceptable, it detracts from what we think is a vital time, as we are working to get this ceasefire deal across the finish line,” he said, referring to a US-led push for talks Thursday to stop the Israel-Hamas war.

Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the far-right ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, led hundreds of Israelis into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday to mark a Jewish holiday.

The visit defied rules in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that allow Jews and other non-Muslims to visit the mosque compound but not to pray or display religious symbols.

The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site but the compound also is Judaism’s holiest place, revered as the site of the ancient temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

