Women stand near their luggage in front of the Middle East Airlines (MEA) offices at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, on July 28, 2024. (Reuters)

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

AFP, Paris
Air France and its Transavia subsidiary expect to resume service to Beirut Thursday, which has been suspended since July 29 because of tensions in the Middle East, the French carrier said Wednesday.

“At this stage, and subject to the evolution of the security situation at destination, the airline plans to resume its flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Beirut on Thursday, August 15, 2024,” Air France said in a communique.

“The continuation of operations will be subject to a daily assessment of the local situation,” it added.

