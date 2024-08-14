Missile attack targets US airbase in Syria’s Conoco gas field: State media

2 min read

A missile attack targeted a US airbase in Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir al-Zor province, Syrian state media reported early on Wednesday.

However, two US officials said the projectiles launched in the direction of a US airbase in a gas field in Syria did not hit the facility.



Earlier, a security source told Reuters that Iran-backed militia targeted the base with six shells, all of which fell in the vicinity of the US base, adding that the US-led coalition responded to the attack with artillery.



The US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the projectiles did not hit the base and there were no injuries. The official cited initial reports that can change.

Lebanese pro-Iranian television channel Al Mayadeen said US warplanes were flying intensely in the skies of Deir al-Zor countryside following the attack.



ConocoPhillips said it was aware of reports of damage to a US and coalition base in eastern Syria bearing the name Conoco, but its assets in Syria were divested in the early 2000s.



On Tuesday, the Pentagon said eight US service members were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria last week.

