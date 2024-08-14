Sudan ceasefire talks start despite army no-show

2 min read

US-sponsored talks on agreeing a ceasefire in the devastating conflict in Sudan kicked off in Switzerland on Wednesday, despite the Sudanese government staying away.



War has raged since April 2023 between the Sudanese army under the country’s de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.



“The talks have started,” a spokesman for the US mission in Geneva told AFP, adding that there was “no change” to the non-participation of the Sudanese government.



The brutal conflict has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.



While the RSF is taking part in the talks, the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) are unhappy with the format arranged by Washington.



“The RSF delegation has arrived in Switzerland. Our US delegation, and the collective international partners, technical experts and Sudanese civil society, are still waiting on the SAF. The world is watching,” Tom Perriello, the US special envoy for Sudan, said before the talks began.



He urged the government to “seize the opportunity,” saying after the opening session that it was “high time for the guns to be silenced.”



The talks, which could last up to 10 days, are being held behind closed doors in an undisclosed location in Switzerland.



They are co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, with the African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations acting as a steering group.



The fighting has forced one in five people to flee their homes, while tens of thousands have died. More than 25 million across the country - more than half its population - face acute hunger.

