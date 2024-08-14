US military says it destroyed two Houthi vessels in the Red Sea

1 min read

The US military said on Tuesday it destroyed two Houthi vessels in the Red Sea.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The attacks have drawn US and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

